Hold-and-secure lifted at two Waterloo schools following police investigation

KITCHENER -
Hold-and-secures were lifted at two Waterloo schools after police wrapped up a nearby investigation on Monday morning.
The Waterloo Region District School Board tweeted about the hold-and-secure at Keatsway Public School and Centennial Public School around 10 a.m.
A tweet from Waterloo regional police around 10:15 a.m. said there was an increased police presence in the area of Keats Way and Amos Avenue for an investigation.
Around 10:45 a.m., police sent a follow-up tweet saying the investigation was over and the hold-and-secure was lifted at the schools.
They said there was no threat to public safety.