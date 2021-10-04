Hold-and-secure lifted at two Waterloo schools following police investigation

KITCHENER -

Hold-and-secures were lifted at two Waterloo schools after police wrapped up a nearby investigation on Monday morning.

The Waterloo Region District School Board tweeted about the hold-and-secure at Keatsway Public School and Centennial Public School around 10 a.m.

A tweet from Waterloo regional police around 10:15 a.m. said there was an increased police presence in the area of Keats Way and Amos Avenue for an investigation.

Around 10:45 a.m., police sent a follow-up tweet saying the investigation was over and the hold-and-secure was lifted at the schools. They said there was no threat to public safety.

UPDATE:

Police have concluded their investigation in the area of Keats Way and Amos Avenue in Waterloo.



There is no threat to public safety. Hold and secures at schools are being lifted.



Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/SfrFCo0qfL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 4, 2021