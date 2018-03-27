

Nobody was allowed to enter or leave a central Kitchener high school Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.

Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board said a hold and secure was issued at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 9:40 a.m.

A hold and secure is a less serious procedure than a lockdown. When it’s in place, nobody is allowed to enter or leave a building, although people inside can move around as normal.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the hold and secure was issued due to a message about a school shooting left on a girls' washroom stall. The message claimed a shooting would happen at a specific time Tuesday morning.

The hold and secure was lifted around 10:45 a.m. Police said officers would remain at the school for the rest of the day as part of their investigation.