Hold and secure lifted at Brantford high school after 'weapons-related threat': police

Brantford Police say a hold and secure at North Park Collegiate has been lifted.

Brantford police posted a tweet just before 12:40 p.m. saying they are on scene at the North Park Street high school. The hold and secure was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the tweet.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: BPS officers are currently on scene at North Park Collegiate, North Park Street. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is currently in a hold and secure. More information will be shared via social media as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/i9Z91DRwzV — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 2, 2023

The Grand Erie District School Board confirmed in a tweet posted a few minutes later that police are on scene.

About an hour later, Brantford police posted another tweet saying that the hold and secure was lifted. Police said in the tweet that the hold and secure was in place “due to a weapons-related threat.”

Police said students and staff are safe.

“The suspect has been located and is in police custody,” police said in the tweet.

This is a developing story.