A school in Erin was placed on hold and secure on Monday afternoon after a gunshot was reported nearby.

Wellington County OPP responded to the call at a residence on Erindale Drive in Erin just after noon.

Officers responded to the call and secured the area, putting a nearby school on hold and secure.

Police said in a press release that several people were detained at the residence, and a firearm was found and seized.

The hold and secure was lifted later Monday afternoon.

Police said that the investigation was ongoing and that charges could be laid.