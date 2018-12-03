Featured
Hold and secure lifted after gunshot reported near school
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 5:09PM EST
A school in Erin was placed on hold and secure on Monday afternoon after a gunshot was reported nearby.
Wellington County OPP responded to the call at a residence on Erindale Drive in Erin just after noon.
Officers responded to the call and secured the area, putting a nearby school on hold and secure.
Police said in a press release that several people were detained at the residence, and a firearm was found and seized.
The hold and secure was lifted later Monday afternoon.
Police said that the investigation was ongoing and that charges could be laid.