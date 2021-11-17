Hold and secure ends at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
A hold and secure at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Wednesday morning has ended.
Police tweeted about an investigation in the area around 10:10 a.m.
Officials said the hold and secure was put into place as a safety precaution.
An update from police around 11:20 a.m. said they're "investigating an online threat about a potential altercation at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute."
There will be an increased police presence in the area, officials said, but there is "no immediate threat to public safety."
School board officials also tweeted about the incident, asking parents and caregivers to avoid calling the school during the hold and secure.
A tweet from the school board around 11:45 a.m. said police had lifted the hold and secure, adding the school day would continue normally.