Hockey star from Waterloo named Athlete of the Year
A hockey phenomenon from Waterloo has received another big award.
Caitlin Kraemer was named the 2023 Athlete of the Year for Kitchener-Waterloo, Wellesley, Wilmot, and Woolwich during a special ceremony on Wednesday night at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.
Kraemer gained worldwide renown as part of the 2023 gold-medal winning Canadian team at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IHHF) U-18 Women’s World Championship in Sweden.
She scored four times in the final game against the host country, including tucking away three goals in less than seven minutes during the first period of the game – the fastest hat trick in tournament history.
Kraemer also made history during the U-18 Women’s World Championship earlier this year as she became the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada’s national women’s under-18 team. She finished the tournament with a career total of 20 goals. Ten of those were made during this year’s tournament.
Shortly after Kraemer took the title of all-time leading goal scorer, she told CTV News her relationship with hockey actually got off to a shaky start when she began playing at 5-years-old.
“I think my first two years of hockey, I did not like it at all because it was more like learning to skate,” she said.
She stuck with it, and when her competitive side took over, Kraemer became a force to the reckoned with on the ice.
With reporting from Heather Senoran
