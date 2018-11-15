

CTV Kitchener





The hockey community in Ingersoll is mourning the loss of one of their athletes.

Ontario Provincial Police say 17-year-old Tyler Arts was killed in a head-on collision in Oxford County on Wednesday.

The Ingersoll and District Minor Hockey Association released photos and a statement that said Arts was one of their players.

In the post, the association says he was killed on is was home from school and describes him as a vibrant young man with a huge heart.

Police say Arts was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with a transport truck on Road 84 near Embro.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday between 25th and 27th line.

Arts was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The man driving the transport truck was not hurt.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.