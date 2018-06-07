Featured
Hit and run in Brantford leaves pedestrian injured
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:44AM EDT
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a black pickup truck early Thursday morning.
The incident reportedly occurred at St. Paul Avenue and Dundas Street at 2:34 a.m.
Police are looking for witnesses to come forward.
The person suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.