

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





As the Stratford Festival opens up for its 2019 season, the Tom Patterson Theatre has taken a big step to returning to form.

Wednesday was the topping ceremony for the building, which has been under construction since February.

The placement of the central beam into place is considered a symbolic halfway point for construction.

Festival officials say they hope to have construction wrapped up in time for next year’s festival.

The Tom Patterson Theatre, a repurposed curling rink, has been undergoing major changes to its exterior.

The public was given its first chance to go inside and see what the building would look like.

Officials hope to keep the interior environment the same.

“Theatre is about emotion and engagement,” said architect Siamak Hariri. “The intimacy of the original Tom Patterson was important.”

The estimated cost of the project is close to $70 million.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel