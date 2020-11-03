KITCHENER -- Many Waterloo Region residents are keeping a close eye on the election results south of the border.

Some are hosting viewing parties, eager to see if Trump or Biden will come out on top.

Kitchener's Apollo Theatre is hosting a ticketed event that was sold out as of Tuesday morning. They can only have 50 people inside due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Even though most Canadians can't cast a ballot, they're still paying close attention to the results.

"It's a historic election taking place in a historic time," said Andrea Perrella, a political science professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Political experts said it's more than just a presidential race.

"It's generational," said Timothy Flannery, local chapter chair of Democrats Abroad. "It has to do with a gender divide, racial issues."

Flannery said the divisive big issues are part of the reason why more than 80 per cent of their members with dual citizenship decided to register and vote this year.

"This is big because last time it was 5.5 per cent," he said.

Some living in Waterloo Region said they're anxious about the possible aftermath of the election.

"When enough people get together and they're angry, it's going to be tough to stop a wave of rage," Perrella said.

Experts said no matter what, the results will have a large impact on Canada.

"It's our closest ally, our biggest trade partner," Perrella said. "Apart from the economy and military links, there's a lot of cultural links."

The viewing party at the Apollo Theatre starts at 7 p.m. Anyone who can't make it is asked to contact the theatre so they can make room for walk-ins.