Historic donation will purchase new pharmacy equipment for Cambridge hospital

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is celebrating its largest legacy gift ever.

The hospital announced the $2 million donation from the estate of Robert L. (Bob) Cunningham at an event Wednesday.

It says the money will be used to buy new pharmacy equipment and contribute to its fundraising campaign for a new MRI machine.

Cunningham was known as a community volunteer at the hospital during his life and served as director for both the hospital and foundation boards.

Half a million dollars will go towards the MRI campaign. The remaining $1.5 million will be used to buy medication management and dispensing equipment for the pharmacy department.

“Departments such as ours often get overlooked when it comes to donations,” said Jennifer Visocchi, director of pharmacy at CMH. “But it vital that we have the state of the art equipment to be able to provide safe patient care, so that’s why this gift means so much to us.”

The hospital will celebrate the historic donation by opening the Robert L. (Bob) Cunningham Diagnostic Imaging Department in September.

Cunningham’s name is already familiar at the hospital. The Robert L. (Bob) Cunningham Intensive Care Unit was opened in 2019 after a previous $1 million donation.