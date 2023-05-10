'His priority was always students': WRDSB says trustee Fred Meissner has died

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has announced the death of trustee Fred Meissner.

In a release on Wednesday, the board called Meissner an “exemplary board member.”

Meissner was elected to the board of trustees in October 2022. Prior to that that, he spent 27 years as an educator at Elmira District Secondary School.

“His passion and dedication to improving public education in the region was second to none,” WRDSB said.

“His priority was always students, their success and well-being and his commitment to them was boundless.”

Meissner sat on multiple committees. The school board said he advocated passionately for inclusive, accessible and safe classrooms and schools.

The cause of his death was not announced.

The board will fly flags at half-mast in honour of Meissner until his funeral.