'His priority was always students': WRDSB says trustee Fred Meissner has died

Trustee Fred Meissner appears in a photo supplied by WRDSB. (WRDSB) Trustee Fred Meissner appears in a photo supplied by WRDSB. (WRDSB)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver