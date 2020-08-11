KITCHENER -- A memorial is growing at an apartment building where an eight-month-old boy was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

A 26-year-old woman, who was identified by police as the boy's mother, has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Court documents have identified the woman as Rebecca Leanne Dieter. She appeared in court briefly on Tuesday morning before her case was adjourned to Aug. 13.

The infant was found dead in an apartment on Sunday after police went to the building for a well-being check. They were first called to the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue for a medical incident involving the woman.

A memorial started at the apartment building on Monday and has since tripled in size.

Sharon Chan, who lives in the building, placed a bear at the memorial on Tuesday morning.

She said it was to honour her grandson.

"In 2015, we had a little grandson, but he didn't make it," Chan said.

She said she was in shock hearing about the incident happening in her own building.

"That night, my husband and I, we couldn't sleep," she said. "It was on our minds, why it happened, what makes people do these things?"

Chan said she added to the memorial because the boy should have been showered with toys at this point in his life.

"I have two beautiful boys and I know how many toys they had," Chan said. "That, to me, is in memory of that little boy, that his life was taken too soon."

Police said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the infant's cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy