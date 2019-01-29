

CTV Kitchener





Seven vehicles went off the road at the same place in Kitchener.

Police say five vehicles spun out of control on Highway 7 eastbound and Fischer-Hallman Road.

Another two vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash at the same place.

“It’s very unnerving watching transports and other vehicles coming at you at highway speeds, and knowing that I just spun out, it’s ice over there, and them just being oblivious to it,” says Trish Liliberte who was involved in the incident.

These crashes all happened around 9 a.m.

Officials are not considering alcohol or drugs to be factors.

Police say they responded to multiple crashes around the region and are reminding drivers to slow down when the roads get messy.

A tow truck driver was struck by a passing vehicle near the same place while assisting a driver on Monday morning.