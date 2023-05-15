Highway 7/8 westbound reopens after police investigation

Police can be seen on Highway 7/8 during a closure on Monday afternoon. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Police can be seen on Highway 7/8 during a closure on Monday afternoon. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver