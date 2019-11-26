

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - There were heavy delays on Highway 7/8 Tuesday morning due to an OPP investigation into an alleged shooting.

Police say they were called to reports of a shooting near Courtland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived at the sceneon the highway on-ramp, officers found a deceased male.

“Certainly a tragic morning here for a person that was located deceased on the side of the road,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The eastbound lanes of the highway from Homer Watson Boulevard to Courtland Avenue were closed to traffic.

Police could be seen near the Courtland ramp backing onto Vanier Drive which was also taped off.

One resident, who lives in a Vanier Drive apartment building, told CTV News he saw a car pulled over on the highway around 3 a.m.

He says he heard two people arguing loudly.

Hours later police could be seen looking at something under a yellow sheet near the corner of the on ramp.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 remain closed.

More to come.