

CTV Kitchener





If you’ve ever driven into Caledonia on Highway 6 and thought the road could use some work, then you aren’t alone.

That portion of the highway was named the worst road in western Ontario Monday as part of CAA South Central Ontario’s annual Worst Roads public voting campaign.

Second place on the western Ontario list went to Plank Road in Hagersville, which is also part of Highway 6, with three roads in London filling out the rest of the top five.

Western Ontario, as defined by CAA, also includes Waterloo Region and the Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth areas.

Burlington Street East in Hamilton was named the worst road in Ontario for 2018, followed by County Road 49 in Prince Edward and Duckworth Street in Barrie.

People who took part in the campaign cited potholes as the main reason behind their vote, with much smaller proportions nominating streets based on issues with cycling infrastructure and congestion.