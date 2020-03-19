KITCHENER -- Highway 6 outside of Caledonia has re-opened after being closed since Feb. 24.

OPP says the by-pass opened up to traffic just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Protests started on Feb. 24 in solidarity with Wet’Suwet’En hereditary chiefs in their pipeline protest.

But even as other blockades around the country came down, the one on Highway 6 continued to grow.

OPP have been monitoring the blockade throughout the protests in an effort to maintain peace and public safety.

Police said on Thursday that the demonstrators were working to clear the barricades on the bypass.

Then on Friday, the Ministry of Transportation will arrange to remove the concrete barriers.

OPP tweeted that the road will reopen after it’s been through a complete inspection.

They’re thanking the public for their patience during the closure.