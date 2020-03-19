KITCHENER -- Highway 6 outside of Caledonia is expected to re-open this weekend after being closed since Feb. 24.

Protests started on Feb. 24 in solidarity with Wet’Suwet’En hereditary chiefs in their pipeline protest.

But even as other blockades around the country came down, the one on Highway 6 continued to grow.

OPP have been monitoring the blockade throughout the protests in an effort to maintain peace and public safety.

Police said on Thursday that the demonstrators were working to clear the barricades on the bypass.

Then on Friday, the Ministry of Transportation will arrange to remove the concrete barriers.

OPP tweeted that the road will reopen after it’s been through a complete inspection.

*UPDATE*(Mar 21 05:30 hr) #HaldimandOPP ongoing. #HWY6 by-pass remains closed between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd in #Caledonia. MTO roadway inspection ongoing. Anticipated to re-open over the weekend. Please be patient if impacted. Check for updates. #ONHwys @OPP_COMM_WR ^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 21, 2020

They’re thanking the public for their patience during the closure.