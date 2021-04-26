KITCHENER -- Provincial police have closed Highway 403 in both directions near Woodstock, Ont. due to a serious collision.

The closure is between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.

Police tweeted about the incident around 1 p.m. Monday. They said they're investigating a serious collision and vehicle fire in the area.

Brant County OPP responded to the crash and said it involved a tractor-trailer and a few cars. They said injuries reported so far are minor.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.