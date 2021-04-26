Advertisement
Highway 403 closed near Woodstock, Ont. due to serious crash, vehicle fire: OPP
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 1:17PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 26, 2021 2:19PM EDT
A collision and vehicle fire closed Highway 403 on Monday (Supplied: Mya Kestle)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police have closed Highway 403 in both directions near Woodstock, Ont. due to a serious collision.
The closure is between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.
Police tweeted about the incident around 1 p.m. Monday. They said they're investigating a serious collision and vehicle fire in the area.
Brant County OPP responded to the crash and said it involved a tractor-trailer and a few cars. They said injuries reported so far are minor.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.