

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The highway 401 westbound ramp from King Street in Kitchener was closed on Tuesday morning after a cyclist was struck.



Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 8 a.m.



The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the small box truck was uninjured.



It is not known whether charges will be laid.



OPP say a reopening time for the ramp has not been determined.