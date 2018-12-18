Featured
Highway 401 ramp closed after cyclist struck
The highway 401 westbound ramp from King Street was closed Dec. 18, 2018 after a cyclist was struck. (@martaczurCTV)
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 9:34AM EST
The highway 401 westbound ramp from King Street in Kitchener was closed on Tuesday morning after a cyclist was struck.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 8 a.m.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the small box truck was uninjured.
It is not known whether charges will be laid.
OPP say a reopening time for the ramp has not been determined.