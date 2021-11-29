Highway 24 closed due to building fire: police

CAMBRIDGE -

Highway 24 is closed in both directions in Cambridge due to a building fire.

Police tweeted about the fire between Myers Road and Waynco Road around 5 p.m. Monday.

Cambridge Fire also tweeted about the incident, saying four stations have responded to a fully involved structure fire.

Fire crews are operating in a "defensive strategy" and there are no reported injuries.

Officials said more info will be released when it becomes available. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Cambridge Firefighters from 4 stations are on scene of a fully involved structure fire on Branford Highway. Operating in the defensive strategy and no injuries are reported. Avoid the area. @cityofcambridge pic.twitter.com/0iUFy2vEi5 — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) November 29, 2021