Highly toxic batch of fentanyl prompts warning
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 7:37AM EST
There is a warning to the public about a highly toxic batch of fentanyl discovered in Oxford County.
Southwestern public health has issued an alert about a substance.
The health agency describes the deadly batch of fentanyl as blue, chunky and something that resembles billiard chalk.
Officials say some have experienced stomach issues including vomiting for days after being exposed.