Highly criticized bill to be voted on by council
Kitchener City Hall is pictured on Thursday, July 3, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 7:18AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 7:45AM EST
Kitchener city council will vote Monday on whether to support the province’s proposed amendments to the planning act known as bill 66.
The bill is called the Restoring Ontario Competitiveness Act.
Region of Waterloo councillors voted last week to not support the move.
The bill has been criticized because come believe it would open the green belt to developers by allowing municipalities to bypass environmental regulations.