High winds, up to 40 mm of rain possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon through early Monday evening ahead of a cold front tracking through the area.
The weather agency says the main threat will be strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours.
Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible.
Environment Canada warned very strong winds can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning is also a concern.
“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” said Environment Canada.
