KITCHENER -- Two teams are investigating the possibility of tornadoes touching down near London during the weekend's fast-moving storm.

Heavy rains and strong winds left a trail of damage across communities in southwestern Ontario, including in Wellington County.

Fergus was tornado-free, but very strong winds left their mark. A whole wall of fencing came down at the tennis courts within the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex grounds.

The courts are now closed to the public as Centre-Wellington staff work to get it fixed quickly.

Town officials say that the numbers have been strong as more people looked to keep busy outdoors amid the pandemic.

"These courts have been used this year probably more than they have in the past years combined," said facility operations supervisor Kasey Beirnes.

"It's been a great opportunity for the public to come out with their kids and experience some exercise where they've been limited in other areas. So it's very unfortunate, hopefully we can get it done as soon as possible and get the courts back opened."

Waterloo Region experienced some damage in the form of broken trees and flooding.

The University of Waterloo's weather station recorded 20 millimetres of rainfall in just 15 to 30 minutes.

The tornado teams, meanwhile, are investigating Exeter and Belmont, southeast of London. The teams include investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) and Western University.

In some areas, the damage was extensive: north of Lucan, grain bins and a grain elevator were ripped apart by the strong winds.

The NTP has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Brantford on Thursday, based on pictures, videos and witness descriptions.

Their preliminary rating is an EF 0 tornado because there was no damage reported.