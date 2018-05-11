Featured
High-speed LRT testing to hit Kitchener next week
An Ion light rail vehicle is seen at the Mill station in Kitchener on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 3:36PM EDT
Light rail vehicles will be moving through Kitchener at their operational speed next week.
GrandLinq says vehicles will be tested between the Erb/Caroline intersection in Waterloo and the Fairway LRT stop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The vehicles will be running under their own power, reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h along streets and 70 km/h when the route branches off from the road network.
The testing will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. It could cause brief traffic delays at intersections and pedestrian crossings along the route.