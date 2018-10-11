Featured
High school receives national sustainability award
Students at Guelph CVI were recognized for their contributions to a sustainable future in Canada. (Source: Upper Grand District School Board)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018
Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute received an award recognizing its students’ work in sustainability.
The annual $1,000 award was given to the top three projects submitted, recognizing contributions to a sustainable future.
GCVI received third place for a project involving raised garden beds, which have solar-powered, self-watering irrigation system.
A rain barrel collects water and a solar panels power the pumps.
The school’s Green Industries students built the system.
Prize money will be put toward the school’s community garden project, a post on the Upper Grand District School Board’s website said.