They were just hours away from throwing in the towel.

But thanks to some last minute scrambling, Huron Heights Secondary School has managed to save its senior boys football season.

The problem was that the team didn’t have a full-time coach and without one, they wouldn’t be allowed to start their season.

Students and the school board put out a public plea for a suitable volunteer knowing they had less than 24 hours to the deadline.

On Friday the school’s principal, Jeff Klinck, announced a solution.

A statement, posted on the Waterloo Region District School Board, says that “between the flexibility of the existing coaches and the generosity of some key volunteers, a viable solution has been found that will field both junior and senior football teams this season.”

Klinck also thanked those that rallied around the team and those that volunteered for the position.