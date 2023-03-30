High-risk offender unlawfully at large in Waterloo region: Police

WRPS is looking to locate Scott McLeod, 55, from Waterloo. (Submitted/WRPS) WRPS is looking to locate Scott McLeod, 55, from Waterloo. (Submitted/WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver