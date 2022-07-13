High-risk offender released in Brantford: police

Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.

In a media release, police said William Michael Smith, 62, was released on parole on June 28 with conditions to reside in Brantford.

Police refer to Smith as a “high-risk” offender.

In 2016 he was convicted for the following offences:

Sexual Interference x 15

Invite Sexual Touching x 4

Print/Publish Child Pornography x 4

Possess Child Pornography x 3

Access Child Pornography

Indecent Assault Female

Sexual Assault

Mischief x 3

Smith was arrested in Guelph in 2013, following an execution of a search warrant at his home.

At the time, police said all the alleged victims in the case were known to him.

Among them were three young siblings, according to their mother, who could not be named to protect the victims’ identify.

In 2013, the mother told CTV News the incidents involving her children occurred in 2010, but said her children have never opened up about them.

“I had no idea until (CAS) showed up at my door,” she said.

The current terms of Smith's release include following a treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor, no direct or indirect contact with all victims and family members of victims, and abiding by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He’s also not permitted to use the internet unless it’s for the purpose of seeking employment and not allowed to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 without supervision.