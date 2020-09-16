KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public alert after a high-risk offender was released into the community.

In 2011, 34-year-old Hayan Yassin was convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault causing bodily harm and kidnapping. He was 25 at the time.

Read more about the 2010 incidents here: Man charged in second sexual assault case

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, police say he was released on parole in 2018 with conditions and monitoring. Police said that, four months later, his parole was revoked after he violated several of the terms, and he was placed back in custody.

Yassin was released again on Sept. 14, and will reside in Kitchener.

Police believe that he poses a high risk to reoffend or breach his terms, and are asking the community for help to reduce the risk. They're also working with Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) to monitor his terms of release, including electronic monitoring.

Yassin’s current terms of release include:

Abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for work

Not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs

Not allowed to attend drinking establishments

Not to be in, near or around the university campuses in Waterloo without written permission

Must reside in a specific place approved by CSC

Not allowed to buy, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually-explicit material

Must report attempts to initiate sexual and non-sexual friendships with females

Must request permission from parole supervisor to use online dating websites, services or mobile apps

If you see Yassin breaking any of these terms, police ask that you not approach him, but instead call 911.

The victims involved in the prior incidents have been notified of his release, police say.