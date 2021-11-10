High rises in Cambridge given green light by council

CAMBRIDGE -

Cambridge City Council has approved a proposal for two high rises along Kerr Street.

The seven to two vote came after hours of discussion and delegations speaking at a meeting on Tuesday night.

"I think what we are going to get out of this is to facilitate that transformation of the core back to vibrancy," said Coun. Scott Hamilton. "A lot more people in the area, a boom to the LRT, and that restoring of life."

The proposal in question outlines plans to build two 18-storey towers with 445 units and 410 underground parking spots.

"I think 18 is a good height," said Coun. Mike Mann. "It's not what the community wants, the community wants a lot less, but I don't think we can get any less."

The plan is a revision from the original application, which called for 30-storey and 24-storey towers at the site.

"This development at 18 storeys, while a reduction in the overall development footprint from the 2019 application, is still not meeting the mark," said resident Michelle Goodridge.

The developer says that after three meetings in consultation with the community, reductions in height, density, and overall traffic impact were made to the plan.