STRATFORD -- Temperatures climbed into the 30-degree Celsius territory again on Monday in much of Southwestern Ontario.

Heat warnings remain in place for the Windsor area, parts of the GTA and Niagara Region.

While most of the day featured sunshine, thunderstorms began firing up in the afternoon and the risk lingers through the overnight as a cold front approaches.

Thunderstorms are likely pre-dawn on Tuesday, bringing the risk of heavy rain and strong winds before conditions clear out gradually in the afternoon.

As for temperatures, that cold front will help to lower the humidity levels on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures rebound Thursday with a high of 31 C expected and accompanied by the risk of thunderstorms once again.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Laura could bring periods of rain and thunderstorms to close out the work-week and start the weekend, a system to watch for in the long range.