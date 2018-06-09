

The Hespeler Village Market began its third season on June 8 on Queen Street, with 25 vendors selling produce, food and other artisan goods.

The market is entirely local, with all produce grown within 100 kilometres.

“We take great measures to ensure that all our vendors are verified, that they are within 100 kilometres, and that allows great transparency for us,” said Jennifer Pataki, the market manager. “It’s very important because people need to know where their food comes from.”

Pataki said that the move helps support local farmers, and helps to protect the environment by reducing the carbon footprint of produce transportation.

In another bid to help the environment, the market is working to become plastic-free by the end of the season.

Last year, the market ran from June until October.