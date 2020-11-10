KITCHENER -- COVID-19 continues to shape our traditions this year, and Remembrance Day 2020 will be no exception.

This year, rather than attending the Kitchener cenotaph in person, you can watch the ceremony on Nov. 11 live on our website, CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

The ceremony starts at approximately 10 a.m., and will have fewer people than normal to adhere to the province's gathering restrictions.

The Waterloo Warbirds will also be paying a visit to cenotaphs in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

As part of two Honour Flights, they'll take to the skies between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.