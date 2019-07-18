

For parents in Waterloo Region who may still be looking to put their kids in summer camp, there's good news: not all them are full.

See the full list at the bottom of this article.

Brick Works Academy is one of the camps that are still offering spots.

The organization offers a Harry Potter fan camp and even a Minecraft computer camp where older kids can design and 3D print various things.

"We don't want our kids to be passive consumers of technology, we want our students to be engaged and creating content," says Brick Works Academy executive director David Goodfellow.

Availability at Brick Works Academy is limited because half of the camps are booked in January, but a few spots are kept open because parents tend to re-register their kids halfway through summer.

Most Brick Works Academy camps cost about $250 a week, which compares to the City of Kitchener camps that cost around $100 each week.

Those camps, particularly the half-day programs, still have some spaces available.

"All of the programs have a high level of popularity, I think it just depends on the site," says Janice Ouellette, supervisor of children and youth services at the City of Kitchener.

Here is a list of some municipal camps that still have space available:

Summer Neighbourhood Camp

Age: 4 to 12 years

Time: varies based on camp type

Date: weekly to Aug. 16, 2019

Cost: $38.50 - $104 per week (costs vary by camp type and length).

Location: Don Mclaren Arena

Rockway Creative Kids Arts Camp

Age: 9 to 13

Time: 9am - 4:30pm

Date: Available during the weeks of July 29th, Aug 6th, Aug 12th

Cost: $81.55-$101.95 per week

Chandler Mowatt Community Centre 'School's Out' program

Age: 4 to 12 years (children must have completed JK to attend camp)

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Date: weekly to Aug. 9, 2019

Cost: $63.70/week ($50.95 for weeks that have a statutory holiday)

Half-Day Neighbourhood Camps