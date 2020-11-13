KITCHENER -- The provincial government released updated guidelines for its colour-coded COVID-19 framework on Friday afternoon.

The threshold for the tiers is lowered in the new framework, moving local regions into orange "restrict" and yellow "protect" zones.

Region of Waterloo Public Health, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and the Brant County Health Unit will all move from the yellow zone to the orange zone.

Huron Perth Public Health will move from the green "prevent" tier to yellow.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will remain at the yellow tier.

The regions will move into their new tier designations on Monday at 12:01 a.m.