KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region hopes to have its child-care centres, museums and libraries open again next month.

Here's a breakdown of when you can expect each to get back up and running.

CHILD CARE

The region says it’s aiming to open its child-care centres later this month or in early July. It operates five centres in the region.

The region says it will work within provincial guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those protocols include cleaning, screening and physical distancing measures. The centres will also operate with reduced capacity.

Emergency child-care spaces for critical service workers at Christopher and Edith MacIntosh Children’s Centres will end on June 26.

MUSEUMS

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will open under reduced hours on July 2.

Tickets will be available with specific times, either online or at the desk for access to the Mandela exhibit and Doon Heritage Village. None of the heritage buildings will open.

Summer camps will start at Schneider Haus on July 6.

Those programs will operate under public health guidelines.

LIBRARIES

The region’s libraries are currently offering curbside pickup by appointment only.

The 10 branches are working towards opening some services, like public computer access, in mid-July.

People will also need appointments to access those services in order to maintain proper physical distancing.

REGIONAL BUILDINGS REOPENED

Waterloo Region opened its main administrative buildings on Monday as the province moved into Stage 2 of its reopening plan.

While facilities are open, the region says most services are still available online.

Anyone who needs to visit the facility is asked to make an appointment if possible.