Here’s when the Stanley Cup is expected to come to Kitchener

It appears the Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Kitchener later this summer thanks to Kitchener local and Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague.

This is according to an email to subscribers from the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association (KMHC), who say the cup will be in Kitchener on Aug. 27 at the Activa Sportsplex.

The hockey organization said other activities will include, photos and autographs with Hague, Super Deker Fun, KMHA Top Shot Hockey Net, a number of other interactive hockey-type activities, and a hot dog BBQ hosted by the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association.