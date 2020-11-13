KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo officials announced Friday that the region could be moved to the province's orange "restrict" lockdown category as early as Monday, pending the province's approval.

The announcement came as public health officials reported that the region had exceeded its COVID-19 indicators in the province's yellow "protect" lockdown tier.

Here's a look at what additional restrictions the region would face with a move from yellow to orange. All information is according to the province's most recent update to its COVID-19 response framework.

RESTAURANTS, BARS, FOOD AND DRINK ESTABLISHMENTS

Fifty-person capacity limit for indoor seating

Limit of four people to sit together

Establishments must close at 10 p.m.

Liquor to only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Liquor cannot be consumed between 10 p.m. ad 9 a.m.

Patrons must be screened

Strip clubs must close

SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FITNESS

Maximum of 50 people per facility in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (does not include pools, rinks at arenas, community centres or multi-purpose facilities)

Members of the public must be screened

People cannot stay for longer than 90 minutes unless engaged in a sport

No spectators allowed, except for parent/guardian who is supervising a child

MEETING AND EVENT SPACES

Same as restrictions for restaurants and bars

RETAIL

Patrons must be screened at mall entrances

Consideration of a capacity cap in retail stores and malls through the winter

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Services where patrons have to take off their face coverings are prohibited

Change rooms and showers closed

Bath houses, hot tubs, floating pools, whirlpools and sensory deprivation pods are closed

Patrons must be screened

CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS

Same liquor limitations as restaurants and bars

Patrons must be screened

CINEMAS

Fifty-person limit per facility

Same liquor limitations as restaurants and bars

Patrons must be screened

PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES

Same rules as casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

GATHERINGS, WORKPLACES AND FACE COVERINGS

There are no changes to these restrictions or guidance under the "restrict" category, but if the region moved to the red category, the province would limit all organized public events and social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.