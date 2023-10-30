Here's what to do with your leaves in Kitchener-Waterloo
A chill in the air and a crunch underfoot means it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your leaves – whether it’s putting them out for collection, turning them into mulch or spreading them in your garden.
In Waterloo, collection of loose leaves at the curbside begins Monday, Oct. 30 and runs for four weeks. Residents can check the schedule here. Waterloo's program collects leaves from boulevard trees only, and the city asks that residents don't include leaves from other trees in their back or front yard.
Leaf drop-off sites across the City of Kitchener opened Oct. 13. The city provides curbside loose leaf collection in certain areas with significant tree cover. Residents can find out about the leaf collection options in their area here.
In both municipalities, leaves can be bagged and included in regular biweekly yard waste collection.
HOW TO PREPARE YOUR LEAVES FOR CURBSIDE LEAF COLLECTION
Check the schedule to see if curbside leaf collection happens in your area
Rake the leaves to the roadside by 7 a.m. on the first day of your scheduled pick-up week, but no earlier than the weekend before.
Keep storm sewer drains, sidewalks and bike lanes free from leaves.
Remove sticks, branches and other materials from the pile.
Waterloo Director of Transportation Bob Henderson says crews split collection up in zones based on when leaves fall from certain trees.
"The leaves drop at different times of the month depending on the species," Henderson said. "So our collection program is revolves around that. It also depends on the maturity of trees as well."
DO YOU HAVE TO RAKE YOUR LEAVES?
Experts say no. The City of Kitchener says the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way to manage leaves is to compost and mulch them on your property.
Dry leaves have carbon-rich ingredients for your compost pile that you can reuse to enrich your garden and soil.
You can use a lawn mower to shred leaves and spread them across your lawn.
Loose leaves can also be piled in gardens as a shelter for over-wintering bees and butterflies. They’ll also feed earthworms and promote growth.
Leaves that don’t completely break down, can be removed during yard waste collection in the spring.
Dry leaves can also be added to your compost pile – alternate layers of leaves and kitchen waste.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more' climate tax carve-outs coming: natural resources minister
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate on Saturday, what are the rules in hockey leagues across Canada relating to the protection of players' necks?
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
WATCH Video shows incredibly close encounter with orca off B.C.'s coast
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
London
-
Municipal tent city on the table in Sarnia
A tent city is on the table in Sarnia as the municipality contends with homelessness. Coun. Chrissy McRoberts's proposal has been handed to city staff, but faces an immediate challenge — finding a suitable property.
-
Tractor trailer loses its load in Middlesex County
No other vehicles were involved after a tractor trailer lost its load on Elginfield Road.
-
Former Woodstock mayor facing impaired driving charges
Charges stem from a two-vehicle crash Monday night on 31st line in Zorra Township.
Windsor
-
Hospitals affected by cyberattack say stolen patient data may be published
Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their IT systems provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jury in Veltman trial asked to return for 2 p.m.
Tuesday morning in court for the triall of Nathaniel Veltman started with discussions between the lawyers and judge — without the jury.
-
Chatham driver clocked travelling 66 km/h over speed limit
A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing a stunt driving charge after allegedly speeding almost double the posted limit.
Barrie
-
Driver crashes into ditch, hits tree, road sign and carries on dragging car parts in Penetanguishene
Police charged an Orillia man with impaired and dangerous driving after responding to a collision in Penetanguishene on Sunday night.
-
Driver extricated with serious injuries after rolling vehicle on Highway 400
A Severn Township resident suffered serious injuries after crashing along Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township over the weekend.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect with white-outs forecast for these areas
Environment Canada says hazards include lake-effect snow, expected to be heavy at times.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Two charged with robbing Royal Canadian Legion in northern Ont.
Two people from Blind River have been charged following an incident at the Royal Canadian Legion in Blind River on Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
Study finds Ottawa as one of the 'rattiest' cities in Canada
A new study finds Ottawa is one of the top 10 cities in Canada for rodents in Canada, with the City of Toronto claiming the top spot for the second year in a row.
-
30-year-old off-road motorcyclist struck gate, killed in Pembroke crash
The deceased driver in a fatal collision in Pembroke on Oct. 30 has been identified as a 30-year-old from Pembroke.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
Toronto
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
-
Ford denies involvement in Greenbelt scandal, says RCMP has not contacted him amid investigation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is adamant he had nothing to do with the Greenbelt scandal and said he hasn’t been contacted by the RCMP, which is now investigating the reversed housing development plan.
-
'Rattiest' cities in Ontario revealed in new ranking
A pest control company just ranked the 'rattiest' cities and boroughs in Ontario, and Toronto took the top spot.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Anti-racism group says two Black Montreal firefighters faced years of racial abuse
Two Black Montreal firefighters say they have for years been subject to racist abuse from their colleagues and that their managers didn't do anything about it.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man to be charged with first-degree murder after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
A cold Halloween followed by snow Wednesday for Nova Scotia
Showers and flurries will end with a clearing of cloud cover through Tuesday for the Maritimes.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance workers reject offer, remain on the picket line
Workers at Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation rejected the latest contract offer Monday and remained on strike.
-
Crown begins cross-examination of Peter Nygard in his sexual assault trial
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is being cross-examined by the Crown today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.
Calgary
-
55-year-old Calgary golfer with Stage 4 lung cancer waits months for first treatment
Steve Blake spent Sept. 14 golfing, keeping his game up to the high standard he's known for.
-
Alberta UCP policy resolutions take aim at parental rights, medical mandates and supervised consumption sites
Alberta's United Conservative Party is set to hold its annual convention in Calgary this weekend and its members are expected to debate and vote on a number of new policies.
-
Calgarians urged to keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thousands of Calgary children will be out Tuesday night, dressed in their best costumes from goblins to ghouls to some of 2023's most popular costumes, such as Barbie, from the blockbuster movie this summer.
Edmonton
-
Man seriously injured in north Edmonton assault, 1 arrested
A man is in custody after another man was seriously injured in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Investigation launched into Military Police handling of Edmonton arson investigation
An investigation has been launched after a complaint made by the former husband of an ex-Canadian soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire.
-
Second person charged with murder in Fort McMurray killing
A second person has been charged in the killing of a Fort McMurray man in September.
Vancouver
-
Escaped goats found 'casually' eating shrubbery in Abbotsford, police say
Four wayward goats that were found "casually" munching on shrubbery over the weekend in Abbotsford, B.C., have been captured and reunited with their owner.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of girlfriend
A 21-day murder trial that was supposed to begin Monday in British Columbia Supreme Court in Salmon Arm ended almost immediately as Derek Favell entered a guilty plea.
-
B.C. mom fearful after judge turns kids over to fugitive ex-husband's wife
A Vancouver mother fears she may never see her kids again after a judge ordered them turned over to their stepmother, despite the fact their father is wanted on serious drug and weapons charges.