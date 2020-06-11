KITCHENER -- Sneeze guards and face masks will be part of the new normal at nail salons when they’re able to reopen on Friday.

Business owners say they've been busy all week making sure their salons meet new safety standards to serve eager customers.

Tunique Nail + Hair Bar in Waterloo is already fully booked for Friday and Saturday following the announcement.

“They're really excited, they're like please help,” says Tu Doan, owner of Tunique Nail + Hair Bar.

While the province has given nail salons the greenlight to reopen, it won't be business as usual.

“We have five chairs, but we're going to be using two or three chairs,” says Doan.

Customers will also be spaced out at nails stations to enforce physical distancing.

Most salons will be booking by appointment only, including at Nails For You in the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

“If they come early for an appointment, just to wait in their car and not wait inside,” says Susan Dao, Nails For You.

All clients are expected to wear a face mask, come alone, and are encouraged to pay with debit or credit instead of cash.

There will be thorough cleaning before and after each appointment.

“Sanitizing everything, absolutely everything,” says Dao.

Nails For You also has a digital check-in system to keep their records organized.

“If a client did have COVID-19 we can go through the record and check what day they've been there and everyone else who has also been there,” explains Dao.

Many business owners say it has been hard being closed for almost three months due to the pandemic.

“Having absolutely no income has been a huge anxiety for us,” says Dao.

Some nail salons were forced to temporarily let some staff go so that there are fewer people in the building.

“We just have to keep the distance,” says Doan.

There are still some things on hold, including facial services like eyebrow waxing and eyelash tinting.

Not all nail salons are ready to go with just four days’ notice.

Some say they’ll need more time to make sure the proper health and safety measures are in place.