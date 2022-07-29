Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Civic Monday

Here's a look at what's open and closed across the Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.

What’s closed:

Banks

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1.

All community centres will be closed on Monday, Aug. 1.

Federal, municipal and provincial buildings

Post offices

Budd Park indoor sport facility and offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 1, while the outdoor sports fields will remain open for scheduled rentals.

Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool, Cameron Heights Pool and Lyle Hallman Pool will be closed on Monday, Aug. 1.

There is no waste collection on August 1. Collection days will be one day later.

Select LCBO stores will be closed on Monday

Most Beer Stores

What’s Open:

The following pools will be open on Monday, Aug. 1: Kiwanis Park from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wilson Pool from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Harry Class Pool from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Idlewood Pool from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Conestoga Mall from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

CF Fairview park from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Cambridge Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Most restaurants

Most grocery store locations are open, though some with reduced hours.

City splash pads will be open during regular operating hours on August. 1.

Activa Sportsplex, Sportsworld and Grand River Arena will be open Monday, Aug. 1 evening for pre-booked rentals.

Select Beer Stores including: 624 King Street North in Waterloo, 70 Weber Street North in Waterloo, 1120 Victoria Street North in Kitchener, 250 Blemas Road in Kitchener, 875 Highland Road in Kitchener, 150 Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge and 200 Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

Transit

Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service schedule on August. Holiday service is noted on all route schedules.

All bus stops in Guelph will become on-demand holiday bus service stops in addition to the 99 mainline between 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO services will be operating on the Saturday schedule.

Fireworks

Nearly all cities, towns and municipalities have a ban on fireworks for the Civic Holiday