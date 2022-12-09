Here’s the probability there will be a white Christmas in K-W this year

If you’re a betting person, odds are Waterloo region will see a white Christmas this year.

This comes from Environment Canada’s 2022 predictions of major cities in Ontario that will see a white Christmas.

According to the table, Kitchener and Waterloo have a 69 per cent chance of seeing a white Christmas.

The predictions take into account 67 years of snowfall records between 1955 and 2021.

The probability of a white Christmas in Kitchener-Waterloo this year is 9 percentage points higher than last year when the region had a 60 per cent chance of seeing a white Christmas.

🎄 Will you have a ❄️ white Christmas this year Ontario❓



👇 Below is a table of the chance (in %) of major cities seeing a ❄️ white Christmas!

🟢🔴 These statistics are based on 67 years (1955 - 2021) of snowfall records. #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/Aa4N4y8RSV — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 9, 2022

From the 1960s to 1984, the chance of a white Christmas was much higher at 76 per cent.

Between 1955 and 2007, Waterloo and Kitchener have seen 45 perfect Christmases – a measure that means there was “snow on the ground of two cm or more on Christmas morning and snow in the air sometime Christmas day.”

Between 1988 and 2021, Waterloo and Kitchener have seen 11 green Christmases, with another four seen between 1955 and 1987.

Down the 401 in London, the chance of a white Christmas drops to 66 per cent, while the chance of a white Christmas drops even further to 43 per cent in Windsor.

The table shows places in northern Ontario have a higher likelihood of seeing a white Christmas, with Kenora topping the list at a 100 per cent chance and Thunder Bay coming in with a 97 per cent chance of a white Christmas.