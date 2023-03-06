Here's some fun March break activities to do with your kids in Waterloo region
From sports to crafts to science, there’s plenty of fun activities to do with kids this March break in Waterloo region.
MEET SOME SNAKES
Schneider Haus has a full line-up of activities planned for March break, including a live show from the experts at Sssciencational Snakes. The show starts at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13. Other offerings include seed planting, live food demos and “bread science experiments.”
Cost: March break activities are included in regular admission, $4 to $6 per person, free for kids under five
PLAY BASKETBALL
3-on-3 basketball tournaments are taking place nightly at community centres across Kitchener. Participation is open to kids aged 12 to 17. Register at the door.
Information on dates and locations is available here.
Cost: free
LACE UP YOUR SKATES
There’s plenty of free skate times scheduled at arenas around Kitchener.
More information is available here.
If outdoor rinks are open, there’s plenty of options in neighbourhoods across the tri-cities. Find an outdoor rink here:
Cost: free
GO TUBING
Looks like there may be some more snow on the way this week, and assuming the weather continues to cooperate, Chicopee Tube Park will be open Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in addition to their regular weekend hours.
Price: $28 to $32 per person for 90 minutes
HIT THE SLOPES
Make the most of this late-season snow. Chicopee is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during March break.
March break camps are also available.
Price: $49 to $54 for all-access lift tickets.
REACH NEW HEIGHTS
Go Bananas in Kitchener is open for hourly climb passes all week with extended weekday hours. More information is available here.
Price: $15-$20 for a one-hour climb pass
GET CRAFTY
From creating jumbo fluffy scrunchies to carving your own magic wand, libraries across the region are hosting arts and craft event all week long.
Some other examples include:
Make a whimsical beaded wind chime
Decorate a flower pot
Learn to cross stitch
Cost: free
SEE DINOSAURS
Dinos are ready to roar again as the Dinosaur Walk-Thru returns to Bingemans on March 11. Visitors also have the option to drive-thru.
The pre-historic park features dozens of “Jurassic-size” dinosaurs – some as big as 30-feet tall.
"Even with the recent snow fall, listen, dinosaurs had to live in the snow too, so now they'll see a totally different environment for them," Bingemans president, Mark Bingeman, told CTV Kitchener.
Price: $9.95 per person, kids under three are free.
SEE RARE BUTTERFLIES
If you're not going away for March break, but still want a taste of warm weather, the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is the place to be. This year the focus in on the magical morphos.
"Thousands of Blue Morpho butterflies will transform this space into just a magical, iridescent, shimmering paradise," Kaite Cote with the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory told CTV Kitchener.
The conservatory is selling timed tickets here.
Price: $20 for general admission, $8 for children three to 12
