KITCHENER -- Many Canada Day celebrations are moving online this year as the province and country continues to live through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how communities in and around Waterloo Region are taking making their festivities digital.

KITCHENER

The city of Kitchener is hosting an online concert, #KitchenerSaysThanks, to pay tribute to front-line workers in the community.

The concert will air on CTV News Kitchener and features performances by The Beaches, BAD CHILD and Rufus John, along with profiles on local workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATERLOO

Waterloo moved its celebrations online to allow for proper physical distancing guidelines. The city will have musical guests, along with appearances by the mayor and city councillors.

The video will be posted online on the city's website on July 1 at 4 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE

With large gatherings suspended until at least the fall, Cambridge has a virtual event planned for Canada Day.

The live event will start at 8 p.m. on the city's Facebook and YouTube channels. The city says it will feature resident-generated content, musical performances, interviews with local leaders and a fireworks display.

BRANT COUNTY

Brant County's online celebrations kick off at 3 p.m. with musical performances from Canadian artists.

The county will also be working with local businesses to offer specials and packages for Canada Day.

County officials say there will be enhanced cleaning protocols in place for performers during the event.

WILMOT COUNTY

Wilmot County will livestream its events on Facebook from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizers invite people to take in the festivities from the comfort of a Chesterfield or a lawn chair, wearing PJs or a Canadian tuxedo.

The event will have fun and educational activities for the whole family.

This article will be updated with other cities’ plans as they become available.