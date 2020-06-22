KITCHENER -- The Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival, which usually takes place in Victoria Park, has moved online for a week.

Programs, storytelling, workshops, contests and performances are all being offered virtually until this Saturday, which marks Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

What would have been the 53rd annual festival was one of several Waterloo Region events cancelled in early April.

“The KW Multicultural Centre was not going to let the lockdown impact a celebration of diversity in our community, and knew that the celebrations could be moved online this year,” a statement from the organization reads.

Celebrating cultures Bingo, yoga class, Indian cooking demonstration, drumming workshop, colouring contest and a performance from the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony are some of the features being offered online.

Hundreds of social media posts promoting local artists, restaurants, ethnic grocery stores, and community groups are expected as well.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.