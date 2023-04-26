Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest

From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.

Silvano Dallan has been cutting hair in the Royal City since he was a teen, and despite turning 80 years old on April 23, he has no plans to put down the scissors just yet.

“Here I am, after 62 years,” Dallan said.

His family and colleagues say he is the oldest working barber in Guelph, mastering his craft over the decades.

Dallan came to Canada by boat from Venice, Italy in 1961, and that same year he began cutting hair in Guelph.

A majority of his time was spent at his shop in the Willow West Mall where he cut clients’ hair for 40 years. A renovation meant he had to pack up shop and find a new location.

An undated photo shows a young Silvano Dallan cutting a boy's hair. (Submitted)

He landed at 30 Edinburgh Road North – his current location where he has served customers for almost 13 years.

Despite a few moves, his loyal clients have followed him to each new location.

TIPS FOR THE PERFECT CUT

When it comes to hair, Dallan has learned a few things about giving his clients the best cut.

“So, you have to understand the hair, hairline, crown and all these things and how you're going to move that hair,” said Dallan

The attention to detail is something he says some barbers lack.

“They don't ask enough questions before they start a haircut. And that's the problem,” he said.

Dallan’s hair-cutting longevity has been met with some knots along the way, notably from one of the most famous bands of all time.

“The Beatles was our problem,” he said.

At the time, barbers were used to cutting short hair, meaning the longer styles threw them for a loop.

“Then we had to get adjusted and get retrained,” he said. “We took courses for longer hair because our business was dropping.”

Silvano Dallan stands in his Guelph barber shop in this undated photo. (Submitted)

LONG-TIME CLIENTS

A client for 30 years, Constantin Ghigeanu has stuck with Dallan through some different styles of his own.

“They've been in business a long time, and I hope he won't retire. Otherwise, I will not have a guy to cut my hair,” Ghigeanu said.

While some of his customers may worry he has reached retirement age, Dallan said that is not something they need to think about.

“I'm not going to retire. They're probably going to see me on TV now,” he said referencing the CTV News interview.

At 80 years old, he says he owes it to "his people" to keep going.

Dallan said if not him, who else would be around to cut Royal City residents’ hair?