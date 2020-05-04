KITCHENER -- A small number of businesses in Ontario are allowed to reopen their doors after being closed as a result of the province's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

The government says that strict guidelines will be in place as they allow certain workplaces to open up in the midst of the deadly global pandemic.

The list includes seasonal businesses like lawn care, landscaping and garden centres.

Others, like marinas and golf courses, are allowed to start getting ready for their seasons but not allowed to open to the public just yet.

"We've been waiting since the first of March so it's welcome news," says Dave McNeice, the owner of Stan's Marina in Port Stanley.

For courses like Deer Ridge in Kitchener, having a golf season will likely come with modifications, from limitations on golf cart-sharing to curbside pickup for clubhouse food and drinks.

Essential construction projects, automatic and self-serve car washes and auto dealerships by appointment are also now allowed to operate.

Garden centres and nurseries will also rely on curbside pickup and delivery service, a move that Mark Cullen, the spokesperson for Landscape Ontario, says is vital for the industry.

"We do about 70 per cent of our business in 12 weeks. The big four-week period, the big month, is the month of May," he explains.

"Without it, our industry is lost, it's just lost."

Cullen says demand has never been higher as people look to gardening as an activity that they can do outside while maintaining physical distance.

"The angst in the industry right now is with the retailers and the growers who produce the product that the retailers sell," he explains.

"There's over $450 million worth of plants in greenhouses in Ontario without a customer."

Officials continue to emphasize that, although certain businesses are being permitted to reopen, it's critical that people continue to stay home, practise physical distancing and only go out if essential.

Ontario continues to report more COVID-19 cases and deaths, and will begin the first of three phases to reopen the economy once there is a consistent decrease in cases for two to four weeks.

There are other conditions that must be met, as well, such as a decrease in the number of cases that can't be traced to a source and the availability of personal protective equipment.